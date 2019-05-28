TODAY |

Christchurch to shed 14 degrees off daily high tomorrow as southerly sweeps in

Source:  1 NEWS

Temperatures down south are set to plunge tomorrow as a a cold front sweeps in.

Aerial shot of Christchurch. (File) Source: istock.com

MetService forecasts Christchurch residents could see a 14-degree drop from today's 33-degree high, down to just 19 degrees.

It's similar news for Timaru and Dunedin, with the former dropping to just 16 degrees from today's high of 31 and Dunedin also only reaching 16 after hitting 27 degrees today.

MetService says a southerly change is responsible for the cold late summer snap.

Luckily for those further north in Auckland and surrounding areas, daily highs remain in the mid to high 20s for at least the next week, according to MetService.

New Zealand
Weather News
Christchurch and Canterbury
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Convicted murderer who bashed paedophile to death on the run in Wellington
2
'I want to alert people to this' - Bloomfield outlines 'not-typical symptoms' of Auckland student with Covid-19
3
Teacher deregistered after marrying ex-pupil he taught at primary school, 34 years his junior
4
Mars rover's giant parachute carried a secret message
5
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

About 76k more Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in NZ, along with 500k special needles

Reserve Bank holds OCR at record low 0.25%
01:09

National MPs stage Parliament walkout after argument with Speaker

Two more men charged over historic sexual offending at Auckland's Dilworth School