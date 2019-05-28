Christchurch to shed 14 degrees off daily high tomorrow as southerly sweeps in

Temperatures down south are set to plunge tomorrow as a a cold front sweeps in.

MetService forecasts Christchurch residents could see a 14-degree drop from today's 33-degree high, down to just 19 degrees.

It's similar news for Timaru and Dunedin, with the former dropping to just 16 degrees from today's high of 31 and Dunedin also only reaching 16 after hitting 27 degrees today.

MetService says a southerly change is responsible for the cold late summer snap.