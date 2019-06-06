Christchurch sees unprecedented turnout to mark Ramadan's end, honour terrorist victims

Many said the turnout was unprecedented in Christchurch, with many Muslims gathering from outside Christchurch in honour of their brothers and sisters who were killed in the March 15 mosque attacks.



"Christchurch, they've got less Muslims but in other places they have heaps of people," worshipper Mohammad Hossain told 1 NEWS. "So most of the Muslims, they try to stay here and just gather together and do a big, big prayer with the big Muslim community."