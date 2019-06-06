TODAY |

Christchurch sees unprecedented turnout to mark Ramadan's end, honour terrorist victims

More than 500 Muslims have gathered in chilly Christchurch this morning to celebrate the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month.

Eid celebrations were held at Pioneer Sports Facility from 7am, where worshippers answered the Call to Prayer and shared food following 30 days of fasting.

Many said the turnout was unprecedented in Christchurch, with many Muslims gathering from outside Christchurch in honour of their brothers and sisters who were killed in the March 15 mosque attacks.

"Christchurch, they've got less Muslims but in other places they have heaps of people," worshipper Mohammad Hossain told 1 NEWS. "So most of the Muslims, they try to stay here and just gather together and do a big, big prayer with the big Muslim community."

School boy Shahen Feroz described the gathering as "very special because we lost our people and they made a prayer for them".

There was a highly visible police presence.


    An unprecedented number of Muslims gathered at the end of the Islamic holy month in Christchurch, in honour of their lost brothers and sisters. Source: Breakfast
