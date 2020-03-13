Christchurch school sent into lockdown after car drives through its grounds while fleeing police

A Christchurch school has gone into lockdown this afternoon after a car fleeing police drove through the school’s grounds.

The car eventually crashed just 40 metres from the entrance of the Linwood Islamic Centre, where a mass shooting took place nearly a year ago.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the incident is not related to the anniversary of the Mosque shootings.

Chisnallwood Intermediate school posted a message to parents saying no students were injured in the chase.

Armed guards are now at the scene of Linwood Islamic Centre.