Christchurch school to close for 'deep clean' after gastro outbreak hits students hard

Student and staff at Christchurch’s Haeata Community campus will have an unscheduled day off school tomorrow after a suspected acute viral gastro outbreak.

The school has advised on its Facebook page it will be closed on Friday after guidance from the Canterbury District Health Board.

An outbreak of viral gastroenteritis has caused illness for staff and students, with principal Andy Kai Fong saying the school will “undergo a deep clean”.

He says the school apologises for the inconvenience but minimising the chance of spread is the most important priority.

The most common symptoms of acute viral gastroenteritis are nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting, headaches, chills and aching muscles.