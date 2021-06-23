Christchurch school being deep cleaned after Te Papa delegation's visit

A Christchurch school is undergoing a deep clean after a delegation from Te Papa visited the school yesterday.

Te Papa Tongarewa, New Zealand's national museum. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after a Sydney traveller who spent the weekend in the capital yesterday tested positive for Covid-19 upon his return. It's believed he became infected while in Sydney.

The man visited a number of locations during his stay, including Te Papa.

Haeata Community Campus said today on Facebook that a delegation from the museum had visited the school before learning of the positive Covid-19 case.

"We had 18 schools assembled at the mihi whakatau at the beginning of the day," Whaea Peggy said.



She said the school had "immediately contacted" Healthline this morning and was advised that staff and students at the school "are defined as casual contacts and our risk levels for Covid-19 transmission are very low".

"We have arranged for the pandemic-trained cleaning team to come in and sanitise the specific areas the delegation used yesterday."

Staff have been reminded of protocols and students have been reminded to use sanitiser and avoid close contact over the next few days.

"Please keep ākonga home if you are worried and notify us by text. Your whānau’s safety and well-being is our first priority so please contact us if you need assistance," she said.