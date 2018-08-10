 

Christchurch’s rugby fever still at an all-time high as sell-out crowd turns up for All Blacks’ trial game

New Zealand

The game of three halves is being played against players from Otago and Canterbury. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
St John calls for compulsory seat belts on NZ buses after three serious crashes in two weeks

New Zealand
Accidents

St John Ambulance is calling for compulsory seat belts on New Zealand buses following three serious bus crashes in the past two weeks.

Two people died as a result of the accidents. 

St John says all the injuries would have been preventable had passengers been wearing seat belts.

"It's really disappointing for us to attend incidents when we know it's preventable and therefore if those actions had been taken years previously, then there could be people walking about," said Norma Lane, St John director of clinical operations. 

The latest incident saw a school bus crash in Taranaki, leaving the driver dead in what may have been a medical event. Source: 1 NEWS

The Government has launched an investigation into the safety of buses which St John is keen to participate in. 

New Zealand
Accidents
New Zealand
Politics
Environment

Simon Bridges has called the Government's plastic bag ban a "distraction" and says it won't make any difference.

His comments came after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage today announced the move to phase out the bags over the next year, with a six month phase-out period proposed.

Speaking outside Massey University in Palmerston North today, the National Party leader gave his thoughts on the announcement.

"I don't think the plastic bag ban is going to make any difference, supermarkets and consumers were moving toward doing the right thing anyway.

"Ultimately, it's a big distraction from the issue the Prime Minister must be focusing on at the moment which is a business confidence crisis that will have a real impact on New Zealanders jobs and household spending," Mr Bridges said.

The Government's move comes after a petition with 65,000 signatures called for a ban on the single-use bags.

The Prime Minister made the announcement today in Auckland to phase out plastic bags over the next year. Source: 1 NEWS

The public are able to give their views on the change until September 14, which includes options when the complete phase-out date should be and retailers that should be exempt.  


 

Mr Bridges thinks that falling business confidence should be the Government's sole focus right now. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
Environment