Christchurch’s oldest wooden commercial building re-opens as cannabis museum

Nine years after it was abandoned, Christchurch's oldest wooden commercial building will re-open today - as a cannabis museum.
The Shand’s Emporium building will house the New Zealand Institute for Cannabis Education and operate as a boutique cannabis museum.
The 159 year-old building was previously used for offices, a jewellers and a second-hand bookstore before it was forced to close after the 2010 earthquake.
It’s hoped by the new tenants that it’ll become a trusted place for all information about cannabis.