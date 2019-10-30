TODAY |

Christchurch’s oldest wooden commercial building re-opens as cannabis museum

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Natural Disasters

Nine years after it was abandoned, Christchurch's oldest wooden commercial building will re-open today - as a cannabis museum. 

The Shand’s Emporium building will house the New Zealand Institute for Cannabis Education and operate as a boutique cannabis museum.

The 159 year-old building was previously used for offices, a jewellers and a second-hand bookstore before it was forced to close after the 2010 earthquake.

It’s hoped by the new tenants that it’ll become a trusted place for all information about cannabis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 159-year-old building was forced to close after the 2010 eartquake. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:36
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
2
'He'll have a shirt that fits him' - Eddie Jones drawing inspiration from Stephen Donald ahead of RWC final
3
New flexitarian trend sees some Kiwi sausages made with less meat
4
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
5
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person dies after ute crashes in Hawke's Bay
02:13

Principal's urgent plea for more trained counsellors to help high school students
03:22

Rotorua principal says action needs to be taken to stop high school kids vaping
01:50

Door-to-door checks in Christchurch to ensure working smoke alarms after man's death