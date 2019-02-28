Christchurch restaurant changes name of 'suicide curry' eating challenge after mental health advocate's protest

Instead of protesting, a mental health advocate will now enjoy a meal at a curry-eating competition in Christchurch tonight.

Two Fat Indians restaurant on Colombo Street drew the ire of Waata Keating with its promotion, which saw participants enter the "Suicide Curry National Championship 2019" for a chance to win free curry once a week for an entire year.

On a Facebook page promoting the event, Two Fat Indians wrote, "If you can finish our Suicide curry as per the terms and conditions then you will win 52 x 1 curry of your choice. Which mean you can choose 1 curry of your choice at the Two Fat Indians restaurant every week for a whole year.

Waata Keating's ute, covered in the names of people lost to suicide. Source: Waata Keating

"Not only that, we also honour you with a Suicide curry T-shirt that will have special Suicide curry note. This will help you to show off your achievement of handling hot food successfully."

Signs prepared by mental health advocate Waata Keating for the Christchurch protest. Source: Facebook / Waata Keating

Mr Keating, a mental health advocate who lost his brother to suicide, said in a Facebook live post that the event was "disgusting" and "not acceptable" due to the country's high suicide rate.

"I'm going down to Two Fat Indians restaurant and park the ute right by their door because they're promoting a challenge and they're using suicide to promote it, and that's disgusting and yeah, I'm still rather pissed about it," Mr Keating said.

The ute was to be covered in the names of people lost to suicide, he told 1 NEWS.

However, the protest is off after owner Nasir Khan decided to change the name to the "Hot as Hell Curry National Championship".

He apologised for the name and said it was never his intention to offend anyone.

So instead, Mr Keating and Graeme Russell, who has worked in suicide prevention for a number of years, plan on going to the event to have a meal and thank the owner.

A sign written by mental health advocate Waata Keating ahead of tonight's protest. Source: Facebook / Waata Keating