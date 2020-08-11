Christchurch rest home residents in lockdown, tested for Covid-19 due to flu-like symptoms

A group of residents at a Christchurch rest home who have come down with flu-like symptoms are now isolating to prevent further spread.

The Village Palms retirement home in Christchurch. Source: Google Maps

1 NEWS understands level one of The Village Palms went into lockdown this morning after all eight residents on the floor showed symptoms that match a cold, including a runny nose and headache.

None of the residents are allowed visitors and they have sent swabs for Covid-19 testing this morning.

General manager Jon Amesbury told 1 NEWS this afternoon there was "absolutely nothing to suggest that the residents have anything other than the normal flu", though.

"This is normal procedure for any facility, and in particular cold and flu season," he said in a statement.

"We have notified the DHB and Public Health as a precautionary measure. We would re-iterate that this is standard practice and that we are simply following the standard protocols for infection control."