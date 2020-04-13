Christchurch rest home resident latest coronavirus death

One more person has died of Covid-19 today, bringing the death toll in New Zealand to five.

He was a man in his 80s from the Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch and died at Burwood Hospital.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the sad update today.

The death follows the deaths of a woman in her 70s on the West Coast, a woman in her 90s in Christchurch, a man in his 70s in Christchurch and a man in his 80s in Wellington.

There are now 33 Covid-19 cases associated with the Rosewood Rest Home, with both residents and staff infected. Of those, 17 are confirmed cases and 16 are probable cases.

All three people who have died from the Rosewood Rest Home - the woman in her 90s, the man in his 70s and now the man in his 80s - had confirmed cases of Covid-19.

"We know that because of the underlying vulnerabilities of new members of this group, we need to be prepared for further serious illness and possible deaths," Dr Bloomfield said today.

Today there were 19 new coronavirus cases announced in New Zealand today, bringing the total to 1349.

The new cases are made up of 15 confirmed cases and four probable cases.

There are now 15 people in hospitals throughout the country, with four in intensive care. One of those people is in a critical condition in Dunedin.

Now, 546 people have recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand, up by 75 on yesterday.

There are now 15 clusters of Covid-19 in New Zealand which are above the 10 case threshold. The two new clusters are in an aged care facility in Auckland and an outbreak in Christchurch.

"We have been reminded yet again this past few days why we are doing what we are doing as we share news of another death in New Zealand as a result of Covid-19," Ms Ardern said.

"This is a timely reminder that our battle with this virus is far from over."

Ms Ardern said New Zealand was not in a position to move out of the Alert level 4 lockdown early. She said the decision about when the level four lockdown will be lifted won't be made before April 20.

"I say then to the ones that broke the rules this weekend, it could take one case amongst you to have an outbreak that could lead to dozens of infections and possibly death. New Zealand does not take this challenge lightly and nor should you."

Ms Ardern said if and when New Zealand moves to level 3 there will still be restrictions in place. She likened level 3 to "a waiting room", where there was more room to move but still rules in place to not undo the work of level 4.

Ms Ardern will release more details about what each alert level means on Thursday.

"I understand the importance of this information for businesses and others to plan," she said.

Border restrictions will remain in place for a long time though, she added.

Tomorrow, the Treasury will release economic scenarios of the impact of Covid-19, including on unemployment and how New Zealand will recover.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson will deliver an online speech to Business New Zealand about the next steps to cushion the impact of lockdown, including further measures to assist businesses, as well as speaking about a revised approach to Budget 2020.