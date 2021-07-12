TODAY |

Christchurch residents urged to keep eye out for woman missing since Saturday

Christchurch police are urging the public to keep an eye out this weekend for any sign of missing 85-year-old Shirley Warrington.

Shirley Warrington was last seeon on Main South Road, Rolleston on Saturday 9 June. Source: Supplied

Warrington has been missing since 7.30pm on Saturday. She was last seen on Main South Road in Rolleston.

Police say while the physical search has exhausted all available lines of inquiry, they remain committed to locating Warrington.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells is anyone out and about this weekend to be alert to their surroundings, particularly on walking tracks, in parks, and around estuaries and beaches.

Wells also urges people to check their backyards and sheds.

"Police will not hesitate to initiate further physical searches as new information comes to hand," says Wells.

Anyone with information that may help locate Warrington is asked to call 111 and quote file number 210711/8724.

