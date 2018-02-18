Christchurch residents urged to get prepared as Cyclone Gita approaches

The Christchurch City Council is urging people to put some time aside to get prepared for the possible weather event approaching from Cyclone Gita.
Current weather predictions suggest Christchurch and the Banks Peninsula will get hit by heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday where rain could exceed 100mm.
Read more: As NZ braces for Cyclone Gita tomorrow it's going to be a wet one around much of the country today
Those in flood prone areas are being asked to take all the "usual" precautions and have sand bags at the ready.
All outdoor furniture should also be secured in case of high winds.
The Council's contractors have been out over the weekend clearing storm water drains and monitoring the networks.
