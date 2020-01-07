Christchurch residents asked to check front sections for items related to murder investigation

Residents in a Christchurch suburb are being asked to check their front sections for items related to the killing of a sex worker on New Year’s Eve.

Bella Te Pania. Source: Supplied

A man has been charged with murder for the death of Bella Te Pania, who was found critically injured on Orchard Road and died a short time later.

Police still need to locate several items which are important the investigation.

They are a blue lanyard with a single car key with either an elephant or butterfly keyring, a black Huawei Y6 cellphone with a cracked screen, a black Samsung Galaxy J4 cell phone and a small black bag with a shoulder strap.

A black Huawei Y6 cellphone with a cracked screen (left) and a black Samsung Galaxy J4 cell phone are two of the items police are looking for. Source: NZ Police.

Bryndwr residents were asked by police to check their front verges and gardens for these items.

Police are also interested in viewing any home or business CCTV footage from Bryndwr residents that would have recorded the footpath, road or verges between 5:30am and 6:30am on Tuesday 31 December 2019.

“We also ask anyone living on Tram Road between the Christchurch Motorway and Oxford Road that has any footage that would have recorded the road between 6.30am and 6.50am on Tuesday 31 December 2019 to contact us,” police said in a statement.