Christchurch resident dons protective suit of armour for supermarket trip during lockdown

While some people are choosing to wear masks and gloves for the supermarket trips, one Christchurch resident has taken personal protective equipment to the next level.

A person dressed in a full suit of armour was pictured at a Christchurch New World during the lockdown. Source: Supplied

The person was pictured at the New World on Durham Street wearing a full, shiny set of armour and carrying a small wicker basket.

Photos of the knight were sent to 1 NEWS, with one witness saying it "made everyone's day".

While unorthodox, the outfit appears to adhere to the requirements of PPE and by covering up so much, is likely to protect from the spread of Covid-19.

The virus is transmitted by tiny infectious droplets, usually spread by coughing, sneezing, or touching and contaminating a surface.

