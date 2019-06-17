TODAY |

Christchurch reached -5C last night in coldest night of the year

1 NEWS
Last night was the coldest of the year so far in Christchurch, with clear, calm days bringing frosts to parts of the country.

MetService said it was slightly colder than the previous evening in the city, which got down to -4.8C.

But a clear day is forecast and it's predicted to get up to 14C, with tonight likely to stay at or just above freezing level.

Waiouru got down to -7.8C and Alexandra reached -6.1C overnight, MetService said.

It said the high over the country would slowly move away in the coming days, and northerly winds would return, along with a blanket of cloud that would make temperatures a little warmer in the evenings.

Panoramic landscape view of a cold frosty winter morning over a farm in the country of New Zealand
File picture. Source: istock.com
