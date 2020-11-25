Christchurch pursuit where police dog bit man 'justified'

The pursuit of liquor store burglars in Christchurch in 2019 in which one of them was bitten by a police dog was justified, the police watchdog has found.

Early on November 11, 2019, four offenders stole a large amount of alcohol from a store in Lincoln.

A pursuit occurred after the offenders tried to flee in two stolen vehicles, but it was later abandoned as it was dangerous to the public.

The same offenders were then spotted suspiciously parked behind another liquor store, this one in Shirley, with their vehicles spiked after they again tried to flee.

After splitting up, one of the vehicles was driven on the wrong side of the road while being pursued on "incapacitated" tyres.

Travelling on its rims, the driver of the vehicle, known as Mr X, tried to ram a police vehicle as it attempted to get in front of him.

With an on-coming car approaching, the police vehicle then forced the fleeing vehicle into a traffic light pole.

As officers tried to get him out of the car, Mr X was knocked over as the police dog bit him twice in the leg.

Another police officer trying to restrain Mr X was bitten in the arm by the police dog.

Mr X told the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) he had not resisted arrest and officers had taken turns to kick him in the face before the dog bit him.

When he had gone to look at his leg, an officer had "booted" him in the face, knocking him out.

The IPCA said it found no evidence of this and said his recollection of events had been compromised, largely by alcohol.

Chairman Judge Colin Doherty concluded the use of road spikes was justified, along with the pursuit and officers' actions during it.

He also said the use of force during Mr X's arrest was "reasonable and proportionate" and the dog handler was "legally justified" in using the dog.

Doherty said appropriate medical assistance had been provided, with Mr X also sustaining superficial grazes and bruising to part of his face during his arrest.

Canterbury District commander superintendent John Price welcomed the IPCA's decision.

"The IPCA’s findings showed the officers demonstrated an excellent level of risk assessment and decision making, and I totally support the actions of our police using the appropriate tactical options to bring to an end this sort of offending," he said.

"The driver of the Subaru presented a high risk to himself, members of the public and police staff during this incident, and the officers involved acted professionally and appropriately during his arrest.