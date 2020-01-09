Christchurch punter $1m richer after taking home Lotto First Division

One lucky Christchurch Lotto player is $1 million richer after taking home Lotto First Division in last night’s live draw.
Source: 1 NEWS
The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Ferrymead in Christchurch.
Powerball was not struck last night and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million, Lotto said today in a press release.
Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Waikato who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.
Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.