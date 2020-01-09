Christchurch punter $1m richer after taking home Lotto First Division

One lucky Christchurch Lotto player is $1 million richer after taking home Lotto First Division in last night’s live draw.

Source: 1 NEWS

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Ferrymead in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck last night and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million, Lotto said today in a press release.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Waikato who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.