Christchurch programme helps kids develop emotional intelligence, learn to cope with stress

Parents send their kids off to school knowing they'll chip away at reading, writing and eventually - that awful algebra.

But how do kids develop emotional intelligence and learn to cope with stress?

Well Christchurch kids, in particular, have been through a lot of stress during events of the last decade,so a while back some bright minds got together and came up with "Sparklers".

The programme's such a hit they're now letting the rest of the country in on it.

Seven Sharp's Rachel Parkin went for a crash course in the video above.

In Christchurch they know a bit about developing emotional intelligence in children. Source: Seven Sharp
