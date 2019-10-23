Christchurch programme helps kids develop emotional intelligence, learn to cope with stress

Parents send their kids off to school knowing they'll chip away at reading, writing and eventually - that awful algebra.

But how do kids develop emotional intelligence and learn to cope with stress?

Well Christchurch kids, in particular, have been through a lot of stress during events of the last decade,so a while back some bright minds got together and came up with "Sparklers".

The programme's such a hit they're now letting the rest of the country in on it.