TODAY |

Christchurch police resource stretched - hunting three fugitives on the run

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

There are now three separate manhunts underway in Christchurch, putting police under even more pressure, as they hunt for a Black Power affiliate wanted over a hit-and-run.

A former neo-Nazi gang member who served time for murder and a knife-wielding bank robber are also wanted.

Thirty armed police have been searching for Liam Strickland, 21, for six days.

He is wanted by police over a fatal hit-and-run which killed Dean Amies, 48, last Wednesday afternoon in the suburb of New Brighton.

Liam Strickland, 21. Source: NZ Police

There are several warrants for his arrest. He is described as being 182 centimetres tall, with dark hair and facial tattoos.

District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson says police are prioritising the matters and hoping the public will be able to help.

He says police will take "appropriate action" if people are assisting Mr Strickland in evading police.

Mr Johnson says it was a "terrible crime for the family of the victim" and he would appeal for him to come forward to deal with the matter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are now three separate manhunts underway in Christchurch as police resources are stretched. Source: 1 NEWS

Added to the wanted list are Aaron Howie, of the notorious neo-Nazi gang the Fourth Reich and, a hooded, knife-wielding man, wanted over the robbery of a Kiwibank post shop in Parklands on Friday.

Howie has been recalled to prison by corrections.

"It's certainly dangerous, it obviously puts stress on the resources and there'll be a lot of staff involved now, but the day-to-day patrols also come under risk," says Chris Cahill, president of the Police Association.

Cases like these often come down to how much information police get from the public.

"It's limited resources, it's like finding anyone, whether it's a missing person or somebody that's on the run, trying to find someone - it can be difficult to do, so they do rely on the public heavily," says Lance Burdett, ex-police negotiator and former detective inspector.

Police are hoping that with the help of the community, they will get a breakthrough. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

A former neo-Nazi gang member, a knife-wielding bank robber and Black Power affiliate wanted over a hit-and-run are in the police’s sights. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Adrian Orr tells Q+A savers need to think before investing and it’s time for financial advisors to step up.
Reserve Bank Governor warns against putting money into high-risk 'duds' as bank deposit rates low
3
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
4
nurse rest home car elderly hospital
Rest home nurse breached code of rights after failing to perform CPR on patient who died of choking
5
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:18
The gallery is holding a special exhibition in McCahon’s honour.

Colin McCahon centenary celebrated at Auckland Art Gallery
00:37
Adrian Orr tells Q+A savers need to think before investing and it’s time for financial advisors to step up.

Reserve Bank Governor warns against putting money into high-risk 'duds' as bank deposit rates low
nurse rest home car elderly hospital

Rest home nurse breached code of rights after failing to perform CPR on patient who died of choking
Hong Kong, Hong Kong - August 13, 2017: Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 aircraft at the Hong Kong International Airport. The Airbus A350 is the latest-generation aircraft to Cathay Pacific.

Cathay Pacific fires staff, pilot, after being involved in Hong Kong protests