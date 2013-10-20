 

Christchurch police investigating New Year's Day hit-and-run on cyclist

Police are seeking the occupants of a car which they believe may have witnessed a car hitting a cyclist on New Year's Day in Christchurch.

Three people were on Prestons Road about 1.40am, police said, when a silver/white station wagon suddenly stopped before reversing and driving on to the footpath.

The car hit one of the people, who was on a bike, and threw him some distance, with the bike being dragged underneath the car for about 100m.

Another car travelling the opposite way on the road stopped and did a U-turn, before appearing to follow the offending car - Police want to hear from whoever was in that car.

They would also like to hear from anyone else with information about the incident.

Senior Constable Wayne Stapley of Papanui Police can be contacted on 03 374 1700, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

