Christchurch police investigating New Year's Day hit-and-run on cyclist

Police are seeking the occupants of a car which they believe may have witnessed a car hitting a cyclist on New Year's Day in Christchurch.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

Three people were on Prestons Road about 1.40am, police said, when a silver/white station wagon suddenly stopped before reversing and driving on to the footpath.

The car hit one of the people, who was on a bike, and threw him some distance, with the bike being dragged underneath the car for about 100m.

Another car travelling the opposite way on the road stopped and did a U-turn, before appearing to follow the offending car - Police want to hear from whoever was in that car.

They would also like to hear from anyone else with information about the incident.