Christchurch police hold fears for builder missing for a week

Police have carried out an extensive search at the home of a Christchurch builder not seen in a week.

Michael Craig McGrath.

Source: NZ Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of Michael McGrath, who was last seen on May 21.

His Halswell home was searched today.

"We have concerns for his welfare and we also ask that anyone who knows Mr McGrath in any capacity to contact us to assist us in our enquiries," said Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney.

Subaru Legacy similar to one owned by missing man Michael McGrath

Source: NZ Police

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen his blue 1994 Subaru Legacy station wagon.

