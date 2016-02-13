Christchurch police guard scene as 'unexplained' death of woman, 22, investigated

Christchurch police say they're continuing to treat as unexplained the death of a 22-year-old woman in Sumner overnight.

Emergency services were called to an address on Spinnaker Lane just before 1am this morning.

A scene guard will remain in place at the address tonight and a scene examination will continue tomorrow morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said in a statement this evening.

A post-mortem will also be carried out tomorrow morning, he said.