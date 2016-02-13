 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch police guard scene as 'unexplained' death of woman, 22, investigated

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

Christchurch police say they're continuing to treat as unexplained the death of a 22-year-old woman in Sumner overnight.

Emergency services were called to an address on Spinnaker Lane just before 1am this morning.

A scene guard will remain in place at the address tonight and a scene examination will continue tomorrow morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said in a statement this evening. 

A post-mortem will also be carried out tomorrow morning, he said.

Police are continuing to treat the woman's death as unexplained, Mr Cottam said.

Police car
Police car Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Jami-Lee Ross took leave from Parliament earlier this month for mental health reasons.
Parliament's Speaker has not been notified by health authorities about Jami-Lee Ross
2
Black Caps' 2011 win over Australia included in list of suspected fixed matches, claims Al Jazeera
3
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
4
Meghan took the day off royal duties, making her own low-key entrance to the island.
Meghan's tour schedule relaxed, with her pregnancy reportedly 'taking its toll'
5
One person died when their vehicle drove into a fence in Southland.
Man dies after crashing into fence in Southland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Police vehicles in Napier after a pursuit where they were rammed.

Photos: Police cars damaged during stolen car chase in Napier
00:34
Many Hamilton buses will not run and some drivers are also striking in Auckland.

Waikato and Auckland bus drivers strike tomorrow, action postponed in capital
01:31
Meghan took the day off royal duties, making her own low-key entrance to the island.

Meghan's tour schedule relaxed, with her pregnancy reportedly 'taking its toll'
07:02
Corin Dann interviews lawyer Catriona MacLennan on National's handling of allegations in the wake of the Jami-Lee Ross saga.

'A MeToo moment for politics' - Lawyer Catriona MacLennan