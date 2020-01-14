TODAY |

Christchurch police appeal for info after bumbling robbers crash into traffic light during getaway

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are appealing for information following the aggravated robbery of a Christchurch pawn shop yesterday.

Men fleeing scene of crash after Christchurch pawn shop robbery. Source: Supplied

According to police, around 4.35pm two men wearing balaclavas entered the pawn shop on Blenheim Road in Upper Riccarton.

The men allegedly used a hammer and a pole to smash display cabinets before making off with jewellery in a stolen black Mazda Atenza driven by a third man.

The vehicle was then abandoned after crashing approximately 300 metres from the shop into a traffic light.

The three men then fled on foot along Hansons Lane towards Riccarton Road.

No one was injured in the incident but the store workers were left shaken.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Seven-year-old girl dead, little brother missing after rogue wave sweeps them from US beach
2
‘I was an alcoholic when I was 12, but it’s not uncommon in NZ’ - Ex-NRL player opens up on battle with booze
3
Beauden Barrett grabs wicket while rolling his arm over in Auckland club cricket match
4
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Celeste Barber calls for Jacinda Ardern to rename Australia 'West New Zealand', replace Scott Morrison

Six commercial boats, 1000 kilos of fish seized in raids over illegal fishing allegations
01:48

Whale washed up on Northland beach to be 'put to rest' this afternoon

Bioluminescent plankton brings enchanting blue glow to Auckland beach