Christchurch police appeal for info after bumbling robbers crash into traffic light during getaway

Police are appealing for information following the aggravated robbery of a Christchurch pawn shop yesterday.

Men fleeing scene of crash after Christchurch pawn shop robbery. Source: Supplied

According to police, around 4.35pm two men wearing balaclavas entered the pawn shop on Blenheim Road in Upper Riccarton.

The men allegedly used a hammer and a pole to smash display cabinets before making off with jewellery in a stolen black Mazda Atenza driven by a third man.

The vehicle was then abandoned after crashing approximately 300 metres from the shop into a traffic light.

The three men then fled on foot along Hansons Lane towards Riccarton Road.

No one was injured in the incident but the store workers were left shaken.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to call 105.