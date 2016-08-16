Christchurch pizza workers stabbed in armed robbery

Two pizza workers have been stabbed and threatened with a gun by intruders in their Christchurch store.

Domino's (file picture). Source: istock.com

The two armed men wearing disguises entered Domino's on Harewood Road in Bishopddale with a firearm and knife around 10pm yesterday.

Despite following the armed men's instructions, the two workers were stabbed, with one taken to Christchurch hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The other worker was treated at the store.