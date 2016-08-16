Christchurch pizza workers stabbed in armed robbery

Source:NZN
Two pizza workers have been stabbed and threatened with a gun by intruders in their Christchurch store.
Domino's (file picture).
Source: istock.com
The two armed men wearing disguises entered Domino's on Harewood Road in Bishopddale with a firearm and knife around 10pm yesterday.
Despite following the armed men's instructions, the two workers were stabbed, with one taken to Christchurch hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
The other worker was treated at the store.
The armed men fled with cash and police have called for information from the public to help catch them.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news