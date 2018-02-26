 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Christchurch to Picton SH1 re-opens following landslips from ex-Cyclone Gita

share

Source:

NZN

Landslips on State Highway 1 on the Christchurch to Picton route via Kaikoura caused by former cyclone Gita have been cleared enough to allow the road to re-open.

State Highway 1 through Kaikoura won't reopen until later this week after slips once again buried the road and railway.
Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand Transport Agency says the road is open from this morning but drivers should expect delays as the road is down to one lane in more sections because of Gita.

The usual five-hour trip from Christchurch to Picton via Kaikoura is likely to take five-and-a-half hours and people should still consider using the alternative inland route through Lewis Pass.

The agency has previously said Gita brought down about 300,000 cubic metres of material at 60 sites both north and south of Kaikoura, from Parnassus on the south side, to Clarence on the north.

The biggest of these was just south of Okiwi Bay, at Jacob's Ladder, north of Kaikoura where 200,000cu m of material was dislodged by heavy rain.

Given the reducing light heading into autumn, the new opening hours for SH1 north and south of Kaikoura will also be reduced slightly to 7.30am to 7.30pm.

Previously the hours were 7.00am to 8.30pm.

Clearance of cyclone-generated slip material has been faster than the earthquake slips, as rock anchors, mesh, netting and fences/bunds did not have to be put in before the debris material could be safely cleared.

Separately, NZTA is keeping SH60, the road over Takaka Hill to Golden Bay, closed on Saturday other than to escorted convoys from 7am to 8am and 5pm to 6pm.

Crews are making good progress removing landslide material from Gita but access to the road will be restricted for several weeks.

On Sunday, SH60 will be open for convoys all day from 8am to 5pm and similar arrangements will apply on Sundays in coming weeks.

This means crews will be able to work six days a week to repair the road.

Related

Transport

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Sickening student-on-student schoolyard assault at Rotorua high school being investigated by police

00:24
2
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

00:30
3
The incident in Manchester has left Jones afraid to use public transport.

Watch: Shameful scenes as England coach Eddie Jones verbally abused by Scotland fans

06:31
4

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

5

Helicopter carrying two people crashes at Wanaka Airport

06:31

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

The rodeo advocate clashed with the Breakfast host on the issue.

01:57
Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.

Legal profession's current sexual harassment complaint process can 're-victimise' complainants, says Law Society

The society's president Kathryn Beck spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast as it launches a working group to look into the issue.

11:48
1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest

Inside Parliament: Simon Bridges as new National leader 'such an anti-climax'

1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest.


00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Sickening student-on-student schoolyard assault at Rotorua high school being investigated by police

Footage of a Rotorua student viciously kicking another student in the head went viral online yesterday, eliciting widespread outrage, after it was posted on Facebook.


04:45
Air New Zealand is focusing global attention on Antarctica with its latest safety video, showcasing the frozen continent and the important climate science undertaken there.

Watch: Air New Zealand releases controversial new Antarctica-themed safety video featuring Entourage star Adrian Grenier

Family of one of the 257 people who died in the 1979 Erebus plane crash on the southern continent said the filming location was "very disrespectful".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 