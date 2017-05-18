 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Christchurch patients first in southern hemisphere to use latest robotic technology

share

Lorelei Mason 

1 NEWS Health Reporter

Christchurch patients going for diagnostic scans will be the first in the southern hemisphere to take advantage of the latest in robotic technology.

The new machines, worth millions of dollars, will allow for illnesses to be detected quicker, and at a higher rate.
Source: 1 NEWS

Pacific Radiology has started treating patients with the latest scanning equipment in the re-built private St George's Hospital, which was extensively damaged after the 2010-2011 earthquakes.

It has bought two new diagnostic Siemens machines worth millions of dollars to give patients the latest advances.

The world's first twin robotic, hybrid x-ray machine, allows radiography staff to operate the entire scanner remotely, speeding up diagnosis and allowing space for the x-ray arms to scan the entire body with ease, from either a lying down or standing position.

"The system runs around after the patient as opposed to the patient having to stay still for the system," says radiologist and Pacific Radiology Director Dr Ross Keenan.

As well, the facility now also boasts a new $1.7 million CT-machine, which allows for very low-dose scans with both 3D and 4D imaging.

It will allow more cardiac and lung cancer patients to have their illnesses detected and will mean patients get scanned far quicker.

"This system could scan an entire body in 400 milliseconds ... so the scan is over before the patient realises the scan has even started," says Dr Keenan.

Radiologists say this increased speed not only means more patient will get their treatment faster but it will eliminate the need for repeat scans due to patient movement.

They say the new CT will also, for the first time, allow patients with metal implants and devices to line up for scans to diagnose their illness.

Related

Lorelei Mason

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Raw video: Masked scumbags bash defenceless South Auckland shopkeeper in cowardly armed raid


2
Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match


00:20
3
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

00:25
4
Hundreds turn out for cancer victim Vicki Letele who fought valiantly for the rights of prisoners to get proper medical treatment.

Watch: Heart-rending karanga rings out as Vicki Letele's coffin is carried into Auckland church

5
Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

'19-year-old kids aren't supposed to die playing sport': Tributes flow for 'son, brother and mate'


00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

00:43
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie out there showing he's not up to it' - ex-America's Cup skipper takes a swipe at Brit over Team NZ being crashed into

Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

01:08
Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

'Help, what do I do?' - Ed Sheeran fan pays $2500 for just FIVE standing tickets for NZ tour as scalpers profit big time

Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

01:48
The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ