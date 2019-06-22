TODAY |

Christchurch park rangers trade in old quad bikes for electric motorbikes

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Environment

Park rangers across some of Christchurch's biggest regional parks are going green, trading in their old quad bikes for electric motorbikes.

The move is part of the city council's push towards being more environmentally-friendly.

Now, the rangers using the zero emission electric motorbikes are calling them a game changer.

"We plant a lot of trees. We try and do save the environment, whether it's insects, invertebrates, birds and everything else, trees, so this is just another leap for us and it's a passion," Christchurch City Council park ranger Jason Roberts said.

The rangers need to cover more than 1600 hectares in the three parks.

The motorbikes have a top speed of 49km/h, and a range of more than 120km/h.

"They are unstoppable - there's not a place we can't get to. And of course, no spillage, no oil, no petrol so if we do drop them, fall them over, there's no spillage, so no environmental harm," he said.

But it's not just their fleet that's gone electric - they're in the process of changing over their tools, too.

"The weed eaters are the one that's made a huge impression for the park users, the public. We're now doing our tracks like we always do, and there's no rattle and stinky two-stoke noise and smoke."

The change is part of the Christchurch City Council's target to be net carbon neutral by 2030.

"We're really wanting to lead in a lot of these areas, particularly in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our activities," Christchurch City Council resource efficiency manager Kevin Crutchley said. "That includes those sorts of projects, electrification, but reducing emissions from our activities through being energy efficient."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The move away from the old gas-powered quads is part of a larger green push from the city council. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
The Kiwis fullback stopped Johnson from claiming a hat-trick against Tonga.
Shaun Johnson awards Kiwis try to teammate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck: 'I lost paper-scissors-rock'
2
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shows off cake-baking skills for daughter Neve's first birthday
3
British Conservative Party leadership and prime minister contender Boris Johnson leaves home in south London, Friday, June 21, 2019. Britain's next leader will be chosen by about 160,000 members of the governing Conservative Party in a runoff between two candidates: former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Police called to home of UK's Boris Johnson after screaming, banging reported
4
Squire was sent to the bin for a hit on Whetu Douglas last night.
Crusaders coach slams Liam Squire after quarter-final yellow card
5
Making his first Test appearance since 2012, Marshall's pride was on show at Mt Smart.
Benji Marshall fights back tears during NZ national anthem on Kiwis return
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:00
Both police and St John say there’s no timeframe on how long support will be offered to their staff.

Counselling for front-line Christchurch responders could continue into 2020
01:40
Landlords have had three years to have their properties insulated to the new standard.

Around 150,000 rental homes won't be insulated by deadline, officials believe

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shows off cake-baking skills for daughter Neve's first birthday

Police concerned for woman missing from New Plymouth for almost two weeks