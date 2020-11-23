Christchurch pair treated in hospital after disturbing intruder in their home

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old and their family member were assaulted after disturbing an intruder in their Christchurch home.

The incident occurred at an Opawa address about 3.30am on Sunday, June 13.

Returning home, the 18-year-old disturbed an intruder and was seriously assaulted.

A family member who came to help was also assaulted before the intruder fled.

Police believe the family member's intervention stopped any further injuries to the 18-year-old.

Both victims required hospital treatment.

Police would now like to speak to anyone in the Opawa area who had property disturbed on the evening of June 12 or the morning of June 13.