Christchurch pair break NZ record for most simultaneous skydives in one day

The New Zealand record for the most simultaneous skydives in one day has just been broken.

The record, set almost 22 years ago, was 100.

Today at Skydive Abel Tasman, Steve Gregor and skydiving veteran Brent Findlay from the Hundred Jump Project have completed 120 simultaneous skydives.

Their first jump was at 6.45am, averaging one jump every six minutes. They completed their 101st jump just after 4pm.

While attempting the record, the pair are also raising money for the Mental Health Foundation, a cause close to their hearts.