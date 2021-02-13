TODAY |

Christchurch pair break NZ record for most simultaneous skydives in one day

Maddy Lloyd, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand record for the most simultaneous skydives in one day has just been broken.

Steve Gregor and Brent Findlay have completed 101 dives and counting. Source: 1 NEWS

The record, set almost 22 years ago, was 100.

Today at Skydive Abel Tasman, Steve Gregor and skydiving veteran Brent Findlay from the Hundred Jump Project have completed 120 simultaneous skydives.

Their first jump was at 6.45am, averaging one jump every six minutes. They completed their 101st jump just after 4pm.

While attempting the record, the pair are also raising money for the Mental Health Foundation, a cause close to their hearts.

"I was in a really bad place struggling with a lot of mental health issues so it made a lot of sense to raise money for someone so special like the Mental Health Foundation," Gregor earlier told 1 NEWS.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Maddy Lloyd
