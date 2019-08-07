Christchurch pair arrested after person shot in leg

A man and woman are expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court later today following an alleged shooting in Redwood last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to a property on Canford St just before 11pm after reports someone had been shot in the leg.

A man and woman were taken in to custody soon after and the injured person was transferred to hospital with minor gunshot wounds.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with discharging a firearm and wounding with intend to injure, while a 26-year-old woman was charged with presenting a firearm and possession of tools for drug use.