Christchurch officially in a heatwave as temperature hits 25 degrees today

Joy Reid, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Christchurch is officially in a heatwave, according to MetService.

Christchurch (file). Source: istock.com

For the past five consecutive days, the mercury has risen to at least five degrees above the average November temperature of 19 degrees.

Today it reached 25 degrees at Christchurch Airport just after 1.30pm, and it's expected to stay warm for the rest of the day before a southerly change is due around midnight.

The last time Christchurch reached heatwave status in November was back in 2015.

It was also officially in a "heatwave" in February 2018.

