Christchurch musician out to play the drums for a world record breaking seven days

Sam Clarke 

1 NEWS Reporter

A Christchurch man is aiming to set the world record for the longest marathon drumming.

Gary Gurden plans on drumming for seven days – with only a few short breaks.
Source: 1 NEWS

Gary Gurden will attempt to play the drums for seven days to surpass the current Guinness record of 133 hours by Portugal’s Carlos Santos.

To qualify he has to play recognisable songs with no improvisation, with no more than a 30 second break between them.

But for every continuous hour he gets a five minute break which can be used at any time.

Gary has been training in sleep deprivation and says he's confident he can bring the record home.

Music

Sam Clarke

Christchurch and Canterbury

news

