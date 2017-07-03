 

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

A Sunday lunch out with friends turned into a humiliating experience for one Christchurch mum.

Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Gabby Bond, 27, had just sat down at the Water Drop Café and begun breastfeeding her three-month-old baby Penelope when she says a waitress came up to her and asked: "Are you embarrassed?"

Ms Bond said the waitress then told her: "You will need to go to the toilet if you're going to breastfeed."

Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

"Another waitress then came over and stood next to the one talking to me, and didn't say anything, sort of like supporting her," Ms Bond said.

"I was shocked and stunned. I never thought anything like this would happen to me in this day and age."

Ms Bond said this was the first time she had ever been called out for breast-feeding in public and called it a "highly traumatic and embarrassing ordeal".

Message from Water Drop Vegetarian Cafe Christchurch.

"We all left, it was a horrible end to what should have been a nice lunch out," Ms Bond said.

One of the women at lunch with Ms Bond posted a review on the café's Facebook page and said how disappointing the experience was.

That post has since been deleted by the café.

Another one of Ms Bond's friends posted a negative review on the page, and that was also deleted.

Review of cafe by Gabrielle Bond's friend.

Lihson Ding from the Water Drop Café said they had spoken with the waitress about the incident and she denied she told her to go the toilet. Mr Ding said she was directed up to the upstairs room.

"We believe she wouldn't have said that," Mr Ding said.

This is despite Mr Ding apparently acknowledging it happened in a reply to the original Facebook post, which has since been deleted.

"We support breastfeeding, we even have the lactation room upstairs," Mr Ding said.

When asked why they deleted the Facebook posts he said they jeopardised the café's rating.

"We deleted the posts because we think we have already done the right thing, we replied to them and we don't need to apologise anymore", Mr Ding said.

"We pay attention and close focus to our Facebook rating, and our rating actually went down because of those two posts."

The Human Rights Commission says on its website that if you are treated unfairly while breastfeeding it is a form of sex discrimination, and that under the Human Rights Act it is illegal to stop someone breastfeeding in public. 

Mr Ding said he had spoken to all staff in light of the incident and made it clear breastfeeding mothers are to be shown upstairs in future.

By Charlotte Carter

