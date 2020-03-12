TODAY |

Christchurch mosques open doors to the public through new photography exhibition

Source:  1 NEWS

A photo exhibition that opens the doors to the mosques at the centre of the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch has opened in the city tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sarah Rowlands was welcomed into the mosques at the centre of the March 15 terrorist attack with the photographs to go in a new exhibition in the city. Source: 1 NEWS

It's hoped the photos taken by architectural photographer Sarah Rowlands will serve as another way for people to be welcomed.

“For me, those buildings naturally just instill a sense of calm, calm and sanctity, I felt that straight away and that’s what I want people who haven’t been into a mosque I’d want them to feel that," Ms Rowlands said.

Ms Rowlands was welcomed in to the two mosques, Al Noor and the Linwood Islamic Centre,

“I think that we have not perhaps been as open as we could have been, I say we collectively, possibly globally it’s a learning curve,” Al Noor spokesperson Tony Green said.

The Imam of the Linwood Islamic Centre, Alabi Lateef Zirullah, says they are determined to be open to the community.

“As far as I’m concerned, being the imam of this place, our main intention of starting this place is to bring humanity together.”

Both mosques say they have had many visitors since the attack.

“Unless you're actually in someone’s sacred place and you've seen them being quiet unless you've seen that and been there you can't really comment,” says Tony Green.

Sarah Rowlands captured midday prayers at Al Noor mosque, which was attended by men injured in the shooting.

“He was determined to stand up for his prayers... I think that just shows that resilience,” shared one worshipper.

The smallest details and the sweetest moments were captured by Ms Rowlands shedding light on these sacred buildings, with open doors to all.

New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Terrorism
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Jazz star Rudy Gobert joked about coronavirus by touching microphones, days before testing positive
2
Tom Hanks and his wife diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia
3
GPs turning away patients with flu-like symptoms over coronavirus concerns
4
Power restored across Wellington region after explosion at power substation
5
Coronavirus panic causing unprecedented blockages in Auckland's sewage system
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New drug: 'It's made a huge difference' - asthma sufferer says

CAA grounds 21 helicopters in NZ over safety concerns with Rolls Royce engines

Emergency services race to Wellington Airport over hazardous spillage that turned out to be bag of lollies

PM expects more travel restrictions, as US places ban on Europe amid coronavirus