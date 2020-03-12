Christchurch mosques open doors to the public through new photography exhibition

A photo exhibition that opens the doors to the mosques at the centre of the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch has opened in the city tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's hoped the photos taken by architectural photographer Sarah Rowlands will serve as another way for people to be welcomed.

“For me, those buildings naturally just instill a sense of calm, calm and sanctity, I felt that straight away and that’s what I want people who haven’t been into a mosque I’d want them to feel that," Ms Rowlands said.

Ms Rowlands was welcomed in to the two mosques, Al Noor and the Linwood Islamic Centre,

“I think that we have not perhaps been as open as we could have been, I say we collectively, possibly globally it’s a learning curve,” Al Noor spokesperson Tony Green said.

The Imam of the Linwood Islamic Centre, Alabi Lateef Zirullah, says they are determined to be open to the community.

“As far as I’m concerned, being the imam of this place, our main intention of starting this place is to bring humanity together.”

Both mosques say they have had many visitors since the attack.

“Unless you're actually in someone’s sacred place and you've seen them being quiet unless you've seen that and been there you can't really comment,” says Tony Green.

Sarah Rowlands captured midday prayers at Al Noor mosque, which was attended by men injured in the shooting.

“He was determined to stand up for his prayers... I think that just shows that resilience,” shared one worshipper.