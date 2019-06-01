TODAY |

Christchurch mosque shooting victim back on his feet

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism

One of the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings whose injuries were so severe he was placed in an induced coma, is ready to return to normal life.

Eleven weeks after the attack, Adeeb Sami is determined to go back to work, even though he has another major surgery scheduled in three months time.

Next week, he plans to head to Dubai where he commutes from Christchurch to work as a civil engineer.

"This will help me say to the world that I am back to normal," says Mr Sami.

Mr Sami had a bullet lodged in his spine and was put into an induced coma for three days.

He has a 35 centimetre scar from his surgeries and a colostomy bag after his intestines were damaged.

Now, when he travels he needs a letter for airport security about the shrapnel still lodged in his body.

"There’s some parts of the bullets here in my body – it’s better to keep it than take it as they are near some sensitive organs," he says.

In September, he’ll return for a final surgery to have the colostomy bag removed.

He says following that, he hopes to return to work “100 per cent.”

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Adeeb Sami is determined to go back to work. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Christchurch and Canterbury
    Terrorism
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Police lockdown lifted at McDonald's in Christchurch after reports of 'suspicious behaviour'
    2
    Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders pass. Crusaders vs. Chiefs, 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 9 March 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz
    Gutsy Chiefs upset Crusaders in thrilling Super Rugby derby match in Fiji
    3
    Road closures have caused headaches for travellers down south.
    Highway south of Kaikōura remains closed overnight due to bad weather
    4
    Thousands of litres of raw sewage is allegedly being pumped out of septic tanks at Formosa Golf Resort in Beachlands, Auckland.
    Thousands of litres of raw sewage allegedly being drained from septic tanks at golf resort in Auckland
    5
    Missing Wellington man and his four children found safe and well
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Thousands of litres of raw sewage is allegedly being pumped out of septic tanks at Formosa Golf Resort in Beachlands, Auckland.

    Thousands of litres of raw sewage allegedly being drained from septic tanks at golf resort in Auckland

    Number of Wellington flights diverted due to strong winds
    New Zealand native bird Kākāpō

    National bird data-mapping project launches in Wellington
    St John ambulance.

    One person dead after work related motorcycle crash in Canterbury