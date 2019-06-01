Christchurch mosque shooting victim back on his feet

One of the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings whose injuries were so severe he was placed in an induced coma, is ready to return to normal life.

Eleven weeks after the attack, Adeeb Sami is determined to go back to work, even though he has another major surgery scheduled in three months time.

Next week, he plans to head to Dubai where he commutes from Christchurch to work as a civil engineer.

"This will help me say to the world that I am back to normal," says Mr Sami.

Mr Sami had a bullet lodged in his spine and was put into an induced coma for three days.



He has a 35 centimetre scar from his surgeries and a colostomy bag after his intestines were damaged.

Now, when he travels he needs a letter for airport security about the shrapnel still lodged in his body.

"There’s some parts of the bullets here in my body – it’s better to keep it than take it as they are near some sensitive organs," he says.

In September, he’ll return for a final surgery to have the colostomy bag removed.