Christchurch mosque shooter won't speak in court tomorrow before sentencing

Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant has chosen not to speak in his own defence at sentencing, the High Court at Christchurch has heard.

Source: 1 NEWS

The terrorist, who murdered and injured dozens of people across two Christchurch mosques in March 2019, had elected to defend himself after firing his lawyers in a shock hearing in July.

He has a right to speak under New Zealand law but has advised Justice Cameron Mander he would not address the hearing personally.

However, he had directed a lawyer who has been appointed by the court to assist him to make “a few brief comments” on his behalf.

The decision puts an end to months of worry that the terrorist, who intentionally killed as many Muslims as possible in the racially-motivated attack last year, would use the court as a platform to spread his hateful ideology.

But instead the killer has sat largely quiet and emotionless in the dock as more than 90 victims read harrowing impact statements to the court.