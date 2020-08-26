Christchurch mosque killer called a 'maggot' at sentencing

The son of a 71-year-old man murdered in the Christchurch terror attack has delivered a scathing rebuke of the killer, describing him as a “maggot” who deserves to be “buried in a landfill”.

Ahad Nabi, the son of Haji-Daoud Nabi, stared down terrorist Brenton Tarrant as he called him a “gutless character of a person” in the High Court at Christchurch this morning.

The 29-year-old Australian white supremacist is being sentenced on 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and a terror charge after carrying out a horrifying massacre at two Christchurch mosques in March 2019.

Haji-Daoud Nabi was inside Al Noor Mosque when the massacre began and is known for peacefully greeting the killer with the words “hello brother”. He was killed moments later.

His son Ahad Nabi unleashed on the gunman at the High Court at Christchurch this morning.

He called the terrorist “trash”, adding he should be “buried in a landfill”.

He then described the killer as a “peasant” that “will never change”.

“I do not forgive you for what you have done, but while you are in prison you will come to reality, that you are now in hell and only the fire awaits you,” he said.

Haji Daoud Nabi, 71, was shot dead while worshiping at Riccarton's Al Noor Mosque. Source: Supplied

“I would like to say my 71-year-old Dad would’ve broke you in half if you challenged him in a fight. But you are weak. A sheep with a wolf’s jacket on for only 10 minutes of your whole life.”

The attack on defenceless people in a place of worship were the actions of a “coward”, the bereaved son said.

“Your wishes to make this world a human cult of one colour but you will never succeed.

“There is nothing heroic about shooting people from behind, and people not having a chance of defending themselves.”

Finally, Mr Nabi asked Justice Cameron Mander to hand down a sentence of life in prison.

“I ask for you, Your Honour, that this scum of the world never be allowed to walk free from prison in his life-time, to never be able to set an example for those who follow in his steps,” he said.

“I ask for him to be put in mainstream prison and stop wasting taxpayer money on giving him special treatment in protection.”

He then told Tarrant that he remained strong, saying “you made me even stronger”, and pulled the finger as he finished his statement.