Christchurch mosque gunman withdraws legal bid challenging status as 'terrorist entity', prison conditions

The terrorist, Brenton Tarrant, who killed 51 Muslims at Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, has this morning withdrawn two previous requests for judicial reviews.

On March 15, 2019, a gunman shot and killed 51 people praying at the Al Noor (pictured) and Linwood mosques. Source: Getty

The first was a judicial review of his status as a “terrorist entity”, and the second was to challenge the Department of Corrections’ decision about his access to news and mail.

A minute issued by Justice Venning reads the terrorist "now advises that he wishes to withdraw his two previous applications for judicial reviews which he referred to in his initial communication to the Court".

"The informal applications for judicial review are withdrawn by leave. The proceedings are at an end."

The news the terrorist was seeking a judicial review hearing came as a shock to victims earlier in the month.

Widow Shadia Amin, who lost her husband Ahmed Abdel-Ghany in the attack, told 1 NEWS, “we need to hear what he wants and then we can comment”.

Temel Atacocugu, a survivor who was shot nine times in Al Noor mosque, also gave his thoughts on the issue.

“He got his punishment and what he deserves. I hope the judge refuses him and it is never changing.”

The 30-year-old is serving a life sentence without parole, in solitary confinement at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo.