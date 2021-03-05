TODAY |

Christchurch mosque gunman a no show in court amid bid to challenge prison conditions, terrorist status

Laura Twyman
Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The man responsible for killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques in March 2019, who is seeking to challenge his prison conditions and terrorist status, did not attend the hearing when it was called in the High Court this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Brenton Tarrant was set to represent himself in the chambers hearing this morning, via teleconference from Auckland’s Paremoremo Prison.

As he did not attend, Justice Venning has adjourned the matter.

The preliminary hearing was held in chambers, which means media attended but cannot report further details until a minute is issued by the judge.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Terrorism
Christchurch and Canterbury
