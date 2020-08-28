TODAY |

Christchurch mosque gunman arrives in Auckland to begin life sentence at Paremoremo

Source:  1 NEWS

A flight believed to be carrying the Christchurch mosque gunman touched down in Auckland late last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Brenton Tarrant will serve the rest of his life in prison after his sentencing yesterday in Christchurch Source: Breakfast

Brenton Tarrant, 29, was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

He admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one terror charge following the hateful shootings at Christchurch’s Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15, 2019.

READ MORE
'Absent of any empathy for your victims': Christchurch mosque killer will spend rest of life in prison

Just hours after his sentencing in Christchurch yesterday, the gunman was sent on a special air force flight arriving in Auckland last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He’s being held in Auckland Prison at Paremoremo, a maximum security facility. Source: 1 NEWS

He will serve his life sentence in Auckland's Paremoremo Prison.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have said there are no plans to deport the shooter, an Australian national, back to Australia.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Christchurch mosque gunman arrives in Auckland to begin life sentence at Paremoremo
2
Christchurch mosque killer called a 'maggot' at sentencing
3
'Absent of any empathy for your victims': Christchurch mosque killer will spend rest of life in prison
4
One person dead following crash between motorcycle and car in Upper Hutt
5
'Wonderful sense of fulfilment' - Widower, 93, donates $25k daffodil crop to Cancer Society
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Westport community rallies around library staff facing abuse from patrons upset with contact tracing rules
00:42

Moving waiata performed by Christchurch supporters outside court ahead of mosque attacker's sentencing

Cordons lifted at Auckland road after suspicious package found to 'pose no danger'

Widespread dismay at Government funding for elite Green School