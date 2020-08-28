Christchurch mosque gunman arrives in Auckland to begin life sentence at Paremoremo

A flight believed to be carrying the Christchurch mosque gunman touched down in Auckland late last night.
Brenton Tarrant, 29, was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.
He admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one terror charge following the hateful shootings at Christchurch’s Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15, 2019.
Just hours after his sentencing in Christchurch yesterday, the gunman was sent on a special air force flight arriving in Auckland last night.
He will serve his life sentence in Auckland's Paremoremo Prison.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have said there are no plans to deport the shooter, an Australian national, back to Australia.