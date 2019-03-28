Christchurch mosque first in world to use high-tech security cameras

Security cameras, capable of detecting guns and weapons, are being installed at Al Noor mosque in Christchurch in the wake of the March 15 terrorist attack.

The mosque is believed to be the first in the world to utilise the technology, created by a Texas company, Athena Security.

The company said the cameras were powered by artificial intelligence and had been installed at Al Noor mosque with funding from Islamic charities and foundations.

They are designed to detect active shooters, and provide a live video alert to authorities.