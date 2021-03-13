TODAY |

Christchurch mosque attack survivor being poisoned by bullet fragments in his leg

Source:  1 NEWS

Mosque attack survivor Ahmede Yesuf still carries bullet fragments inside him two years on from the attack, with the bullets now leaching lead into his body.

Ahemde Yesuf faces an ongoing long-term risk with bullet fragments in his body leaching lead. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesuf was in the front row at Al Noor Mosque when the gunfire started on 15 March 2019, the attacker shot him twice, shattering his thigh bone and leaving fragments inside him.

Now the lead from those bullets is leaching inside him, creating an ongoing long-term health risk.

“It’s very bad to go through a day. There’s not a single day I don’t remember the 15 March,” the young dad told 1 NEWS.

The lead level in his body is now so high that he’s left with a stark choice; either risk a slow poisoning over time or a dangerous operation.

“When I go to the cemetery I just feel, you know, I belong there as well. I was nearly one of them and sometimes I feel like I wish I died that day,” he said.

“Because what you go through is just not worth living.”

Even with all the time that’s passed, the pain is still constant. Yesuf is on nine types of medications to help him manage each day.

“All the bullets are still in my body and won’t come out of me unless I sign a paper saying it’s okay to be disabled… it’s hard. It’s a very hard decision to make.”

What keeps him moving forward is his wife and two daughters, their love helping him move from a hospital bed to a wheelchair, and now a single crutch.

