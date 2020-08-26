Christchurch mosque attack hero jubilant after terrorist sentenced to life without parole

On March 15, armed with an Eftpos machine, Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah attacked and chased off a shooter at the Linwood mosque in Christchurch. After the sentencing today, he was visibly jubilant.

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah addresses the crowd after the Christchurch terror attacker was sentenced to life without parole. Source: 1 NEWS

Outside court, he thanked people for their support and had only scathing words for the terrorist.

"You are the flower of one garden - Adam and Eve. We are all brother and sister," he told the crowd.

Read More 'Absent of any empathy for your victims': Christchurch mosque killer will spend rest of life in prison

"But he was the manure of the same garden... God bless all of us from an evil person like him."

Mr Wahabzadah also confronted the terrorist in court yesterday, telling him: “You should thank God on that day, I didn’t catch you. That will be a different story."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Brenton Tarrant was today sentenced to life without parole, convicted on 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder.