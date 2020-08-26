TODAY |

Christchurch mosque attack hero jubilant after terrorist sentenced to life without parole

Source:  1 NEWS

On March 15, armed with an Eftpos machine, Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah attacked and chased off a shooter at the Linwood mosque in Christchurch. After the sentencing today, he was visibly jubilant. 

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah addresses the crowd after the Christchurch terror attacker was sentenced to life without parole. Source: 1 NEWS

Outside court, he thanked people for their support and had only scathing words for the terrorist.

"You are the flower of one garden - Adam and Eve. We are all brother and sister," he told the crowd.

'Absent of any empathy for your victims': Christchurch mosque killer will spend rest of life in prison

"But he was the manure of the same garden... God bless all of us from an evil person like him."

Mr Wahabzadah also confronted the terrorist in court yesterday, telling him: “You should thank God on that day, I didn’t catch you. That will be a different story."

The Christchurch mosque gunman was confronted with anger by families of the victims. Source: 1 NEWS

Brenton Tarrant was today sentenced to life without parole, convicted on 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder.

It means he will spend the rest of his life in jail, with no chance of parole.

