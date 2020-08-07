TODAY |

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel's husband dies after battle with cancer

Source:  1 NEWS

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel's husband has died, aged 69.

Lianne Dalziel and Rob Davidson. Source: Christchurch City Council.

In a Twitter post this morning, Christchurch City Council said Rob Davidson died after a battle with cancer.

He was also the father of city councillor Mike Davidson.

"Our thoughts are with the Mayor, Councillor Davidson and all of Rob's family," the post read.

The sad news comes after Dalziel took a leave of absence from her mayoral duties last month, citing the health of her husband.

