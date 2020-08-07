Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel's husband dies after battle with cancer

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel's husband has died, aged 69.

Lianne Dalziel and Rob Davidson. Source: Christchurch City Council.

In a Twitter post this morning, Christchurch City Council said Rob Davidson died after a battle with cancer.

He was also the father of city councillor Mike Davidson.

"Our thoughts are with the Mayor, Councillor Davidson and all of Rob's family," the post read.