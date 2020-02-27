Christchurch mayor apologises to Japanese families who lost loved one in CTV building collapse

Another apology for victims of the Christchurch Earthquakes has been made behind closed doors, this time to the Japanese families who lost loved ones when the CTV building collapsed.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel travelled to Toyama, Japan to apologise to families following the ninth anniversary since the quakes was remembered over the weekend.

Kazuo Horita, whose 19-year-old daughter Megumi was killed in the CTV building collapse, has come to Christchurch every anniversary asking for an apology on every visit.

"The mayor lowered her head deeply and showed us her apology. I'm not satisfied but accept the apology," Mr Horita says.

Twenty-eight Japanese people died in the CTV building, many just teenagers.

Mayor Dalziel apologised to their parents for Christchurch City Council failings which saw the deeply flawed CTV design given approval for a permit.

"We can therefore apologise for the fact that the building was able to be constructed as it was, so with our heartfelt apology comes an absolute commitment to ensuring we learn the lessons of that day," Ms Dalziel said.