Christchurch mates on mission to feed those in need

Two Christchurch mates are on a mission to help feed people in need.

Keith Harvey and Kat Beedles deliver food from Foodbank Canterbury to over 10 social housing blocks.

The pair, who themselves lived in social housing complexes, said it was also about building trust and making connections with the people they were helping.

“The giving is here to stay. It’s not just a gesture,” Mr Harvey told Seven Sharp.

“They’re our family,” Ms Beedles said.

The pair said delivering the food also helped with their mental health. Mr Harvey said it helped him relate to the people they were helping to feed.

Jane Denton from Otautahi Community Housing Trust said the pair had already made a big difference in seven months.

“There's just been a huge change we've seen in people,” she said.

“The real community feel and spirit between everyone ... has been really great to see.”

Their good actions come as Christchurch City Mission appeals for food and financial donations to restock their shelves.

Rising demand for food handouts left the City Mission struggling to keep up.

Watch the pair in action in the video above.

It comes as Christchurch's City Mission is struggling to cope with the number or people needing food.
