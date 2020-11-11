TODAY |

Christchurch man wants to thank humble hero who drove him to hospital after petrol fire mishap

Source:  1 NEWS

A Christchurch man whose dash for gas went up in flames is looking for the humble hero who drove him to hospital after the incident.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Damo Clark’s spilt petrol ignited in his car, leaving him with a burnt hand and a big mess. Source: Seven Sharp

It all began when Damo Clark noticed his 1981 Jaguar XJ12 had run out of gas.

He jumped in his Honda City to grab some gas from the petrol station.

However, disaster struck when Damo’s Jerry can he had filled with petrol spilled onto the passenger seat after he put the car in park.

The spilt petrol ignited in his car, leaving him with a burnt hand and a big mess.

“I got my left hand and started smacking it,” he told Seven Sharp.

“I got out the other side of the door and I took off my shirt and I just started whacking it.”

A man who simply identified himself as Steve witnessed the carnage unfold and offered to drive Damo to hospital to get his hand taken care of.

“I'd like to buy Steve a beer and say, ‘Thank you, Steve,'” Damo said.

Seven Sharp is hoping Steve is watching so the good deed can be repaid with a cold beverage.

New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
