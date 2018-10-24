Christchurch man shot in shoulder remains stable, police hunting attacker

A 29-year-old man remains in a stable condition at hospital after he was shot once in the shoulder last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the incident, near the intersection of Radley Street and Ferry Road, in Woolston, Christchurch about 8.20pm yesterday.

The shooter left the scene in a vehicle immediately after the incident, police said in a statement today.

They said they were following "strong lines" of inquiry in the case.

"Police believe those involved in this incident are known to each other and there is no risk to the general public," the statement said.