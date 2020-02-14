Christchurch man sentenced after kicking partner's dog to death

A Christchurch man has been banned from having pets for three years and fined after brutally kicking his partner's dog to death while he was supposed to be looking after her.

A Staffordshire terrier dog (file). Source: istock.com

Warning: This article contains graphic details and images that may disturb some people.

Cian Irwin was prosecuted by the SPCA, pleading guilty to recklessly ill-treating the two-year-old Staffordshire terrier cross named Kiomi.

"It's unbelievable that a person would treat an animal this way," SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said today.

In October 2018, a witness called the SPCA to say they heard a thud and a dog's yelp, before seeing Irwin spray water on Kiomi and lift his leg and kick her.

The dog was dead by the time SPCA inspectors arrived, tied to the backyard's washing line by a short lead.

A post mortem found Kiomi died after at least three forceful blows, rupturing her liver and damaging her head.

"The extent of her trauma would have caused Kiomi severe pain, insurmountable stress, and unnecessary suffering," the SPCA said in a statement today.

Kiomi died tied to a washing line after being brutally kicked by her owner's partner. Source: Supplied

Irwin said Kiomi belonged to his partner, and he was looking after her while his partner was away overseas.

He kicked the dog after coming home to find Kiomi had made a mess in the house, according to the SPCA.

After he tied her to the washing line and hosed her down "to clean her", he went to work, leaving her alone and injured.

"Kiomi met a violent death after being kicked so hard her liver ruptured. She was then left to succumb to her injuries while tied to a washing line," Ms Midgen says.

"She suffered greatly when she died."