Christchurch man selling classic McDonald's playground memorabilia

A Christchurch man is selling some classic McDonald's playground memorabilia.

Goff Graham told Seven Sharp he does a lot of work for McDonald’s and when they needed somewhere to store the retro pieces he was happy to offer.

“They had nowhere to store them, so I stored them at work,” he said.

This was just over 20 years ago and Mr Graham has since installed them in his grandkids' backyard for them to enjoy.

However, now they have outgrown the coveted playground pieces so he is selling them on.